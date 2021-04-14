Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

