Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.