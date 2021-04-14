Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $407.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 935320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 358.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

