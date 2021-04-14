Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

