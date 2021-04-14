Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,355 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

