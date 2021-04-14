Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,846,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,167 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,428,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.