Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,456 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 249,677 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Logitech International by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Logitech International by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 203,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

LOGI opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $120.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

