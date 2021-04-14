Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,312 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $154,138 over the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ATEN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.07 million, a P/E ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

