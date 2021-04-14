Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of VLPNY stock remained flat at $$8.59 on Wednesday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

