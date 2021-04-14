Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,479,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QEP stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.