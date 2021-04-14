Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,738,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,479,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.03.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

