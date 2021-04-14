Virtu Financial LLC Sells 26,286 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 26,286 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 481,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 97,029 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE BTU opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

