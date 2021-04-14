Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 155,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

