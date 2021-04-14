Virtu Financial LLC Invests $99,000 in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 167,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 287,215 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

