Virtu Financial LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Marker Therapeutics worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRKR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

