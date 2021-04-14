Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,727 Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qumu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qumu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QUMU. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qumu Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.