Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vine Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.
Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
