Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
