Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 331,551 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VINP. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

