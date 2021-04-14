Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG traded up €0.21 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €90.88 ($106.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.72.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.