VIG (VIG) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $5,935.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,507.87 or 0.11920662 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,887,694 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.