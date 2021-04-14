Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$390,600.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,000.

CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

