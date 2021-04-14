Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$390,600.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Christopher Thomas Hill sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,000.
CVE:VIT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.30.
About Victoria Gold
