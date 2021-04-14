Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.52

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 1133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $52,950.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at $755,843.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 in the last 90 days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

