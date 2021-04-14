Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $127,583.89 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $127,583.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,286.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

