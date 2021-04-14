Veracyte’s (VCYT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

