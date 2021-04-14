VeraBank N.A. Has $612,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 813,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

