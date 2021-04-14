VeraBank N.A. Buys 1,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 572,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,317,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

