Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest Acquires 200,000 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

