Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.52. The stock had a trading volume of 146,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.02 and its 200 day moving average is $192.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $215.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

