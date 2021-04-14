Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,254. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $147.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07.

