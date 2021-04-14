Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $102.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.