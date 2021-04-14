Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $114,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.21. 27,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,530. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $275.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.