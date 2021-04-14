Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $275.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.