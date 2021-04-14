Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

