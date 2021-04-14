Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $108,000 Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chimerix were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $479,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $740.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

