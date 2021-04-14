Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $90.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $70.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,341.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.