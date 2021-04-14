Valeo SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

