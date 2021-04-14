Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

