Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.