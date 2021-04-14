Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,136 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

