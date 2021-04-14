V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

