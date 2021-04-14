Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

USNZY opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

