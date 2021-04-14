Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Up 135.3% in March

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

UBP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The company has a market capitalization of $567.45 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

