Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $26.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

UNM opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

