United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.26. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 64,379 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

