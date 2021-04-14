Unisocks Price Reaches $86,899.84 on Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $70,017.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $86,899.84 or 1.37043371 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00059749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00635387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

