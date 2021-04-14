Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.12 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $20.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.99. 1,642,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average is $205.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

