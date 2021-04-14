Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.36. 317,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.46 and its 200-day moving average is $537.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $628.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

