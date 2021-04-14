Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

COO traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $388.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.85.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

