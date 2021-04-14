Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.7% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,207. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

