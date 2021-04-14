UniLend Trading Down 15.4% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $35.10 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

